CaneSport - Blissett announces he will no longer play football for medical reasons

Third-year Miami Hurricane defensive lineman Jason Blissett announced on social media Monday evening that he will be retiring from football for medical reasons. He cited numerous concussions dating back to high school in an Instagram video (view on message board here).

Blissett arrived at UM as a defensive tackle recruit and wound up also working in as an end. Last season he played in nine games mainly on special teams and had seven tackles, and as a true freshman in 2019 he played in the Bethune-Cookman game and had two tackles, one for a loss.

The former four-star prospect out of New York chose UM over offers from the likes of Florida, Texas A&M, UCF, Virginia and Indiana.

In the video announcing his retirement, Blissett said that "I didn't really plan on telling a lot of people, I've been in my head a lot. This past week has been one of the craziest weeks of my life. I'm not making this (video) for any sympathy from anybody, am not looking for anything like that. I'm making this to really just reach out to other athletes at the collegiate level, high school level and even the young ones who have dreams of actually going somewhere with this. Football has done a lot for me and it has put me in a position to meet a lot of people, experience a lot of things, you know, make a lot of friends and all that.

"There's a lot that comes with it that doesn't get talked about enough. I had my own, I don't know if I'm going to get in trouble for talking about this with Miami, but it's not for them. It's for the people I'm talking to. I've been struggling a lot with my own head injuries and if you've known me, followed my since high school I've had multiple concussions and stuff like that. It's obviously something very common in the football world and it definitely does take a toll on you mentally, emotionally, as far as your relationships go with everybody. You see things different.

"Your relationship with your family becomes different, your relationship with your friends becomes different, everything just becomes different. It's like, you're a football player so you have to be a tough guy. You're supposed to be enjoying it and embracing it. And it's okay to not be okay. From talking from my personal experience I find it hard to talk to people. I find it hard to just have a normal life outside of football. I've been playing since I was 7 so all it's done for me, I don't know what I would have done without it. It's done a lot for me for real. And once again I didn't plan on telling people this because it's not really our business. It's for other people.

"I'm medically retiring from football because of my head issues. I can't work out anymore. It's hard for me to lift and stuff like that. I'm not trying to cry, but it's just been hard not to do everything really. I just don't feel like the same person really. I'm okay as far as a mental state, not saying something bad is going to happen to me. I'm just talking about the troubles that I go through with my head situation. It's just hard to deal with. And football is a burden right now that I can't deal with. It hurts, it really does hurt a lot to walk away from it. I've done it my whole life. ... Once I say it now makes it better, more real, that I'll be okay better. Florida athletes, people playing football, that's not all you're about bro. you're so much more than that. find a passion besides whatever this football thing is you decide to do. ... You can do what you want to do, be a normal person."

Blissett added that "I hope people support me, appreciate me as a person."

“My last game was against UNC but I’m still going to be a ‘Cane all the way, still supporting my boys 100 percent,” he concluded. “It's the U, man. ... I’m going to be on the sideline, whatever I can do. I’m going to be screaming my head off in my room. I don’t care. You all are going to hear me. It’s just love, always.”

Blissett was expected to compete to try and get on the two deep at tackle this spring, but there were returners working ahead of him last year: Nesta Silvera, Jon Ford and Jared Harrison-Hunte all started games, and Jordan Miller was the fourth tackle into games. Jalar Holley, Elijah Roberts and newcomers Allan Haye and Leonard Taylor will make for a very deep tackle room heading into next season.