Down in south Florida, folks have been talking about Byron Louis since his middle school days. There has been a buzz for the class of 2025 running back, who got varsity snaps as a freshman and turned it up a notch as a sophomore in 2022 in scoring 11 touchdowns for Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage. Going into his junior campaign, he is expected to be the lead back for the Patriots, after the departure of Miami freshman and All-American Mark Fletcher. Still, Louis flashed as a balanced back at under 200 pounds, making big plays late in the season. College coaches continue to take notice, and the early four-star is beyond his first two dozen scholarship offers. Among the programs already on board, the rising-junior admits a few have his attention. "Obviously you would want to say the crib, The U," Louis told Rivals. "Also schools outside the state like Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, USC maybe -- you never know. "I want to start building a relationship with these coaches."

The blue-chipper is not the most well-traveled recruit in his class, but he has seen a few campuses. He took an unofficial visit to Ohio State in March. "Ohio State, where do I start? It's just different up there," Louis said. "It's almost the college version of American Heritage in how they operate. They move like a machine -- one team, one sound, one goal, really. The culture there is different. As soon as you walk into the facility, you know they're about business. They've got a history behind it, too." Miami is of course where the four-star is most familiar. The new staff in town has already hosted him on multiple occasions. "They're really recruiting home," he said. "Everybody you've played against in high school, they're dudes. Absolute dudes. You're only going to play with the best because you already play against the best, being from down here. So going to the crib and being able to compete with them and everybody around the whole country, and put on for your city and your town, that's just big. "Another thing I love about Miami is that it's almost Heritage U, too. We got (Devonte) Brown, Mark (Fletcher), Damari (Brown), DP (Daryl Porter), James (Williams), the list goes on. All it does is show that it can be a second home for me, too."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TY291dGluZyB0b2RheSBhdCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0FIX19BdGhsZXRpY3M/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEFI X19BdGhsZXRpY3M8L2E+IGFuZCByYW4gaW50byBTb3V0aCBGbG9yaWRhIGxl Z2VuZCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0ZseWd1eTJzdGFj a3o/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEZseWd1eTJzdGFja3o8L2E+LiBT ZWVuIGhlcmUgbWVudG9yaW5nIEFsbC1BbWVyaWNhbiBSQiBhbmQgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Gb290YmFsbEhvdGJlZD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARm9vdGJhbGxIb3RiZWQ8L2E+IPCfqbggPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ieXJvbmxvdWlzXz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYnlyb25sb3Vpc188L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1R1cm5PTlRoZVRhcGU/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNUdXJuT05UaGVUYXBlPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vc3BRc3VVOHZsMCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3NwUXN1VTh2bDA8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQnJhbmRvbiBPZG9pIChA QnJhbmRvbl9PZG9pKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Jy YW5kb25fT2RvaS9zdGF0dXMvMTY1ODU3OTM1OTAyMjU3OTcxMz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMTYsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

When Rivals saw Louis at work this spring, he was sporting Georgia gear. The defending champs have their own history at AHS (including Sony Michel, with Louis above) and could get Louis on campus in the coming weeks. "All of their running backs play, their whole backfield plays," he said. "It don't matter if you're a freshman...they're all going to get a chance to play and show what they can do at the highest level. What I love about UGA is yes, you're playing at a high level, but your body isn't going to be ran through. As a running back, you only can take so many hits." Alabama is likely to get a visit from Louis soon, too. "The guys from here love it at Alabama," he said. "Only the best go there and only the best come here, so we like the idea of competing with the best every day. All them say the transition to Alabama is about work ethic and the main thing. You just stick to that."