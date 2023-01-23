Blue Chip Safety Zaquan Patterson Sees Opportunity at Miami
Miami struck out on a cover safety in the 2023 class, failing to grab any of its top targets.
The 2024 class is loaded with options once again and one of the best in the country is a local talent from a pipeline program. Chaminade-Madonna (FL) four-star Zaquan Patterson could be the top player on the board for Miami at the position.
That potential for early playing time due to the exodus of transfers and the potential of All-American Kam Kinchens, as well as James Williams, entering the NFL Draft, is there for Patterson.
"It's definitely a big part of my recruitment, especially when I'm looking at a team," said Patterson on that opening of early playing time on how it impacts his decision. "I make sure I look at their roster to see what they have going on. That plus the culture at Miami and the relationships I have are all reasons why I'm thinking about Miami."
Patterson recently named his schools and Miami was included. A big reason why he feels this is the staff "know him as a person". That bond he feels will help him develop at the next level beyond just the football field. He has spoken extensively about his long-standing relationship with defensive analyst DeMarcus Van Dyke and how that will pay a factor in his final decision.
"I'm trying to see how they develop their players with that great 2023 class coming in. I want to see how they work in their freshman. Some of those freshmen, like Mark Fletcher, Rueben Bain, I feel like they can go right now. I want to see how they work with that," said Patterson on what he wants to see from Miami this season.
This weekend at the Battle Miami seven-on-seven tournament, Patterson was one of the top performers overall. His impact was felt on both sides of the ball and his elite athleticism shined at receiver and cornerback, proving he can play a true coverage role at the next level.
Patterson is expected to visit Coral Gables before the start of the February dead period, something he looks forward to as he wants to continue to build more and more of a relationship with defensive back coach Jahmile Addae and the rest of the staff.
The addition of Addae brought about an All-American 2022 from Kinchens and that is something that also adds to the value of Miami for Patterson.
"It goes to show that they're able to develop their guys. James played a lot as a freshman but Kam really stepped up this season. He took into the coaching and he came into his own. I'm really proud of Kam, he's balling for sure."
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk and Inside Canes Hoops
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook