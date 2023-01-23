Miami struck out on a cover safety in the 2023 class, failing to grab any of its top targets.

The 2024 class is loaded with options once again and one of the best in the country is a local talent from a pipeline program. Chaminade-Madonna (FL) four-star Zaquan Patterson could be the top player on the board for Miami at the position.

That potential for early playing time due to the exodus of transfers and the potential of All-American Kam Kinchens, as well as James Williams, entering the NFL Draft, is there for Patterson.

"It's definitely a big part of my recruitment, especially when I'm looking at a team," said Patterson on that opening of early playing time on how it impacts his decision. "I make sure I look at their roster to see what they have going on. That plus the culture at Miami and the relationships I have are all reasons why I'm thinking about Miami."

Patterson recently named his schools and Miami was included. A big reason why he feels this is the staff "know him as a person". That bond he feels will help him develop at the next level beyond just the football field. He has spoken extensively about his long-standing relationship with defensive analyst DeMarcus Van Dyke and how that will pay a factor in his final decision.