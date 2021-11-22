Bob Shoop on Mon.: More quality depth at LB, DB needed
Bob Shoop was hired this year as an experienced former coordinator who could be an additional voice on the defensive side for head coach Manny Diaz.But this defense has, by pretty much all measurem...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news