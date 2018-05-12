Bogle keeps Canes close as crowded recruiting battle intensifies
The field has remained quite crowded for those in pursuit of Fort Lauderdale (FL) Cardinal Gibbons High School DE Khris Bogle, but the Miami Hurricanes have one advantage.The U is always right down...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news