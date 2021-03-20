CaneSport - Bond, Brown Miami visit recap: “An amazing time”

When high profile UM targets Jacurri Brown and Isaiah Bond made plans to visit Miami, they made a unique decision.

The trip would not be about football.

It would be about seeing the area and deciding if it’s the kind of place they would like to call home for the next several years. So perhaps it’s not that surprising that their 7-on-7 coach and chaperone, Willie Lee, said the decision was made there would be no contact with coaches from any schools while they were in the area.

Given the dead period, of course, no face to face contact was allowed with UM coaches anyway while the recruits were on campus.

“We decided before the trip I would be non-football, we’re not talking to any coaches anywhere,” Lee said. “So we’ll check in with (Cane coaches and coaches from other programs) when everyone gets back home. The coaches know we’re here, and we will follow up with everybody tomorrow.”

Miami coaches will like the feedback they get off the two-day whirlwind trip.

“The trip could not have gone any better,” Lee said. “The boys had a blast.”

Bond adds that “I enjoyed every single bit of it, I got to go see a lot. It was great. Everything I saw I liked.”

CaneSport reported yesterday afternoon about the event Brown and Bond attended at Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami in conjunction with the community service organization DOMX Beyond the Game.