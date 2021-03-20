CaneSport - Bond, Brown Miami visit recap: “An amazing time”

Bond, Brown Miami visit recap: “An amazing time”
When high profile UM targets Jacurri Brown and Isaiah Bond made plans to visit Miami, they made a unique decision.
The trip would not be about football.
It would be about seeing the area and deciding if it’s the kind of place they would like to call home for the next several years. So perhaps it’s not that surprising that their 7-on-7 coach and chaperone, Willie Lee, said the decision was made there would be no contact with coaches from any schools while they were in the area.
Given the dead period, of course, no face to face contact was allowed with UM coaches anyway while the recruits were on campus.
“We decided before the trip I would be non-football, we’re not talking to any coaches anywhere,” Lee said. “So we’ll check in with (Cane coaches and coaches from other programs) when everyone gets back home. The coaches know we’re here, and we will follow up with everybody tomorrow.”
Miami coaches will like the feedback they get off the two-day whirlwind trip.
“The trip could not have gone any better,” Lee said. “The boys had a blast.”
Bond adds that “I enjoyed every single bit of it, I got to go see a lot. It was great. Everything I saw I liked.”
CaneSport reported yesterday afternoon about the event Brown and Bond attended at Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami in conjunction with the community service organization DOMX Beyond the Game.
After that the players headed over to UM’s campus and met with some fraternity brothers (Lee was in the Omega fraternity as was his nephew, who is a UM grad). The players got a tour of campus and spent time seeing what campus life would be like if they choose to become Hurricanes.
“They had a great time,” Lee said. “We actually were going to go to the baseball game (against Florida State) but once they started hanging out the time got away.”
Today’s itinerary?
South Beach. They headed over to the beach and enjoyed a lobster and steak lunch. Brown headed to the airport earlier than Bond and wasn’t reachable for his personal reaction to the trip other than his comments yesterday.
Bond reiterated they both had a great time in Miami.
“I loved it and Jacurri, he also had an amazing time,” Bond said.
Asked if the last two days helped the Canes’ chances of landing them, Lee had a one-word response.
“Absolutely,” he said.
Brown will announce his college decision Friday at 9:30 a.m.
Bond says his announcement could come at any time.
“I have no idea when I’ll do it yet,” he said.
CaneSport’s take
This trip went as well as the Canes could have hoped, and we have to think there’s a great chance Brown and Bond will land in this recruiting class. So stay tuned.