CaneSport - Borregales becomes first Cane to win Lou Groza Award

Borregales becomes first Cane to win Lou Groza Award
For the first time EVER, a 𝘔𝘪𝘢𝘮𝘪 𝘏𝘶𝘳𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘯𝘦 has won the @LouGrozaAward.— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) January 8, 2021
Congratulations, Jose! You EARNED it. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/oRKpE4rFok
When Jose Borregales transferred from FIU last spring, the Miami Hurricanes knew they were getting a good kicker.
As it turns out, UM was getting the nation's best placekicker.
Today Borregales became the first kicker in Miami history to win the Lou Groza Award.
In its 28th year, the Groza Award went to Borregales over Alabama's Will Reichard and BYU's Jake Oldroyd. The Miami kicker was virtually perfect this season, hitting on 20 of 22 field goals with a long of 57 ... and one of the misses was blocked when a lineman missed an assignment.
By hitting 90.9 percent of his kicks Borregales tied for best in the nation (for kickers with 20 or more attempts).
In a neat twist, it will be Borregales' younger brother, Andres, that will be UM's kicker next season with Jose heading to the NFL.
Andres has a lot to live up to.
THE BORREGALES FILE
2020 All-America, First Team (Associated Press, Sporting News, FWAA, AFCA)2020 Lou Groza Award winner, 2020 All-ACC, First Team
2020 (Redshirt Senior): Delivered one of best regular seasons ever by Miami kicker…Named one of three finalists for Lou Groza Award honoring nation’s top kicker…Became Miami’s first Associated Press All-America First Team selection since 2004…Selected first-team All-American by Sporting News…Finished 18-for-20 on field goal attempts and perfect 35-for-35 on extra point attempts during regular season…Finished 8-for-10 on field goals of 40 yards or longer and perfect 10-for-10 on field goals shorter than 40 yards…Had 46 touchbacks on 65 kickoff attempts…Made Miami debut in season opener against UAB (Sept. 10), connecting on lone field goal attempt from 25 yards…Went 4-for-4 on extra point attempts against Blazers…Named ACC Specialist of the Week after standout performance at Louisville (Sept. 19), finishing 4-for-4 on field goals in win over top-20 Cardinals…Tied program record with 57-yard field goal – longest field goal in Cardinal Stadium history – and tied stadium record with four field goals made…Also connected on field goals from 48, 22 and 40 yards…Hit from 30 yards out in lone field goal attempt in romp of rival Florida State (Sept. 26)…Connected on 42-yard field goal in lone attempt at top-ranked Clemson (Oct. 10)…Connected on lone field goal in win over Pittsburgh (Oct. 17), converting from 37 yards out…Hit both field goal attempts in victory over Virginia (Oct. 24), converting from 32 and 20 yards out…Drilled three field goals in come-from-behind win at NC State (Nov. 6)…Had five touchbacks on six attempts and connected on two field goals of 40 yards or longer (40, 42) in road win at Virginia Tech (Nov. 14)…Hit 52-yard field goal and added 32-yard boot in 2-for-3 performance in win over Duke (Dec. 5)…Named semifinalit for Lou Groza Award honoring nation’s top kicker in early December…Hit lone field goal attempt from 47 yards out in regular season finale against North Carolina (Dec. 12)…Named finalist for Lou Groza Award on Dec. 22.
Before Miami: All-time leading scorer at FIU with 281 career points…Redshirted first season at FIU (2016) and served as team’s starting kicker for next three years (2017-19)…Finished 21 of 29 in final season with Panthers and converted all 40 extra point attempts…Connected on three of four attempts of 50-plus yards and finished 10-for-11 on attempts from 40-plus yards in 2019…Named Lou Groza Award finalist for nation’s top kicker in 2018, finishing 14 of 18 on field goals and 54 of 55 on extra points…Connected on 15 of 18 field goal attempts in 2017 and went 40-for-40 on extra points.
High School: Named a Florida Class 4A First-Team All-State selection…Listed as a First-Team All-Dade selection in 2015 and a three-time all-county selection overall (2013, 2014, 2015)…A 2015 Kohl’s All-America Honorable Mention…Converted 13-of-14 field goals and 48-of-51 extra point attempts for Booker T. Washington High School under Head Coach Earl Tillman…Averaged 39.5 yards-per-punt…Took 72 kickoffs with 60 touchbacks…Helped the Tornadoes to their fourth-straight 4A state title with a 42-23 win over Jacksonville Raines.