CaneSport - Borregales becomes first Cane to win Lou Groza Award

For the first time EVER, a 𝘔𝘪𝘢𝘮𝘪 𝘏𝘶𝘳𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘯𝘦 has won the @LouGrozaAward . Congratulations, Jose! You EARNED it. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/oRKpE4rFok

When Jose Borregales transferred from FIU last spring, the Miami Hurricanes knew they were getting a good kicker.

As it turns out, UM was getting the nation's best placekicker.

Today Borregales became the first kicker in Miami history to win the Lou Groza Award.

In its 28th year, the Groza Award went to Borregales over Alabama's Will Reichard and BYU's Jake Oldroyd. The Miami kicker was virtually perfect this season, hitting on 20 of 22 field goals with a long of 57 ... and one of the misses was blocked when a lineman missed an assignment.

By hitting 90.9 percent of his kicks Borregales tied for best in the nation (for kickers with 20 or more attempts).

In a neat twist, it will be Borregales' younger brother, Andres, that will be UM's kicker next season with Jose heading to the NFL.

Andres has a lot to live up to.