Andy Borregales continues to be recognized nationally as one of the best kickers. The Palm Beach Sports Commission announced Thursday that the sophomore kicker was one of 20 named as semifinalists for the Lou Groza Award.

Borregales has posted another strong campaign as the Hurricanes’ kicker. The Miami native is 15-for-18 on field goal attempts and 25-for-25 on extra-point tries. Borregales is a two-time ACC Specialist of the Week recipient.

Borregales ranks second in the ACC with an .833 field-goal percentage (min. 15 attempts), highlighted by a season-best 49-yarder against rival Florida State. Borregales has connected on all eight attempts from inside the 35-yard line and has made three kicks over 40 yards.

His finest performance of the year came at Virginia, when the 5-foot-11, 170-pounder went 4-for-4 on field goals in the 14-12 quadruple-overtime win, hitting the game-tying kick at the end of regulation and then adding another field goal in each of the first two extra periods.

Borregales’ older brother, Jose, is the lone Lou Groza Award recipient in program history, earning the distinction in 2020 in his lone season with the Hurricanes.

Semifinalists will be voted on by a panel of more than 100 FBS head coaches, SIDs, media members, former Groza finalists and current NFL kickers to select three finalists.

These finalists will be announced on Nov. 29 and honored at the 31st annual Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award Banquet on Dec. 5 in Palm Beach County. The same panel then selects the winners, who will be announced live on ESPN during the Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 8.