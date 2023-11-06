Miami dropped its third game of the season, losing to NC State 20-6.

Here's a list of bowl projections for Miami after week ten.

ESPN

Pinstripe Bowl (Bronx, NY, Dec. 28)

Miami vs. Nebraska

Fenway Bowl (Boston, MA, Dec. 28)

Miami vs. SMU

Both of these matchups in historic baseball stadiums are intriguing. Miami versus Nebraska will bring up three championship memories for the Hurricanes. Miami won championships against Nebraska in '83, '91, and '01.

A matchup with future ACC opponent SMU will be a reunion. Head Coach Rhett Lashlee was the former offensive coordinator for the Hurricanes in 2021, and the Mustangs have many former Hurricanes on the team (Jaylan Knighton, Romello Brinson, Elijah Roberts, Jakai Clark, Keyshawn Smith, and Jordan Miller).





Athlon Sports

Holiday Bowl (San Diego, CA, Dec. 27)

Miami vs. Oregon State

A West Coast trip to play a team that does not know what conference they will play in next year is an unenticing matchup for the Hurricanes.





CBS

Sun Bowl (El Paso, TX, Dec. 29)

Miami vs. Utah

The battle of the real "U" does have some intrigue because Utah has been a consistent football team for the past few years, so a strong performance by Miami would be a national statement.





Action Network

Sun Bowl (El Paso, TX, Dec. 29)

Miami vs. Oregon State

The Action Network also projects a Hurricanes/Beavers matchup, but this one is in West Texas. Also, it is a less-than-ideal location for an end-of-year bowl.

Miami has three more opportunities to improve its bowl projections with games against 4th-ranked Florida State, 11th-ranked Louisville, and Boston College, all already bowl-eligible.