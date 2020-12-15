Brantley in touch with Garcia, optimistic about Canes' chances
Miami Northwestern TE and Hurricanes commitment Kahlil Brantley has waited a while for tomorrow to come.Over four years, actually, but who’s counting?“I said in eighth grade I wanted to go to Miami...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news