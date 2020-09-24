Brantley pushing for Garcia: "We're ready to rock with this class"
Miami Northwestern High School tight end and Miami Hurricanes commitment Kahlil Brantley says he’s contemplating buying a ticket to watch the Hurricanes in person on Saturday night against Florida ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news