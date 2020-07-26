Brashard Smith commits: "It's home"
It was May of last year that Miami Palmetto High School WR Brashard Smith landed a Miami Hurricanes scholarship offer.At the time it was his 22nd offer, and the offer list continued to grow from th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news