Breakfast FaceTime with Mirabal nets OL a Cane offer
Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark High School Class of 2023 OT Shamurad Umarov added a Cane offer from Alex Mirabal Jan. 2.It was his 17th offer.And it was a breakfast offer - yes, you can go ahead and make...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news