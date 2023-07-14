The July surge for Miami recruiting continues at yet another position of need in this 2024 class.

Three-star defensive tackle Artavius Jones announced his commitment to Miami on Friday evening, choosing the Hurricanes over UCF, Florida State and Tennessee.

The 6'4" 305-pound trench bully wrapped up his recruitment after just two official visits - one to Miami at the end of June and another to UCF at the beginning of the summer. Miami made Jones a priority on the interior defensive line, seeing him at arguably the top one-technique prospect on their board.

Jones was a surging prospect who picked up offers from Wisconsin, Louisville, Oregon, LSU, Georgia, and Oklahoma since March. Miami's foresight to offer ahead of those suitors back in January, becoming just his second Power Five offer, put them in the driver's seat for Jones.

The addition of Jones combines him with versatile defensive lineman Daylen Russell, also a Florida native, as a base of interior talent heading into a final stretch that could see a push for top defensive line targets like blue-chip targets David Stone, Aydin Breland, T.A. Cunningham, TJ Lindsey, Kamarion Franklin and more.

Despite weighing in over the 300-pound mark, Jones is one of the most intriguing athletes in the 2024 class defensively. Strength-wise, he fits the mold with a 420-pound bench press and 620-pound squat - good enough numbers to win the Florida 1A State Championship in weight lifting for the unlimited division.

Add in the fact that he has a basketball background (averaged 10.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game) and spent time as a running back and tight end (214 total yards and four touchdowns over the last two seasons).

His combination of size and athletic traits have been missing from Miami high school recruiting recently, forcing head coach Mario Cristobal and staff to make tough decisions from a roster management perspective and search via the Transfer Portal.

Jones defensively also was a standout on the gridiron, picking up 58 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and an interception that he rumbled for 20 yards - once again showing plus athleticism for his size.

Miami keeps moving slowly up the national rankings and now sits at 16th best in the country, passing Tennessee. With 18 commits in the class and nearly double-digit elite targets on the board, the climb to the top ten is very much in motion for Miami.