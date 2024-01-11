More help is on the way for Miami via the Transfer Portal at the defensive back position.

On Thursday afternoon, former Arizona safety Isaiah Taylor announced he would be returning to South Florida to play for his father, defensive line coach Jason Taylor, and Miami in 2024.

The 5'11" 200-pound defensive back spent three years in Tuscon, racking up 56 tackles, one for loss, three pass breakups, and an interception for the surging Wildcats. In 2022, he ranked 10th on the team in tackles.

He started two games out of the 26 contests he played and likely helped Miami as a depth piece at the nickel spot as well as safety and special teams.

Coming out of Fort Lauderdale (FL) St. Thomas Aquinas, Taylor was a two-star prospect who held offers from Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, and Syracuse.

Despite playing a rotational role for Arizona, the redshirt sophomore decided to jump in the portal, and Miami immediately became a likely destination with his father's connection.

Tayor scored high as a tackler in several games this season, topping the 71.5 mark in five contests. He mixed in snaps as a box safety (51), free safety (58), and in the slot (33). In 2022, he finished with a 70.9 coverage grade for the season, proving he can help Miami's backend in multiple ways.

Miami added Vanderbilt safety Savion Riley and Taylor to a room with Zaquan Patterson, Isaiah Thomas, Dylan Day, Markeith Williams, Jaden Harris, and Kaleb Spencer.