Breaking: Diaz hires Texas A&M analyst Ishmael Aristide to defensive staff
Ishmael Aristide, a defensive analyst at Texas A&M known as one of the best recruiters on Jimbo Fisher's staff, has accepted the coaching position left vacant when Travis Williams left last week fo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news