Breaking down the Miami targets in the newly released Rivals250
The new Rivals250 for the Class of 2022 was released today, and the highest ranked Cane target is a high priority offensive lineman in UM's backyard - Columbus High star Julian Armella.Armella is r...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news