The 2026 class is just getting started with the recruiting process but there are already many storylines after every position. Today, we start a weeklong series breaking down the top players at each spot starting with quarterbacks:

With nearly 30 offers, Notre Dame and Oregon have emerged as the two front-runners for the prolific four-star quarterback from Newbury Park, Calif. The 6-foot-4 standout has also been serious about Michigan and now Ohio State has entered the picture with an offer. Smigiel threw for more than 4,000 yards and 52 touchdowns this past season so he’s looking for a pass-first offense that fits his style. A trip to Columbus is expected but Smigiel is waiting first to talk with coach Ryan Day.

The early feeling on Curtis was that he was a near-lock to Ohio State and that could still be the case with the Buckeyes but Georgia is making a big move and now a whole bunch of visits will happen probably before a decision. Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M and Alabama are all involved. Auburn and Notre Dame were mentioned over the weekend as possible visit destinations as well.

Folsom, Calif., quarterbacks are always going to put up big numbers because of its potent, pass-happy offense but Lyons went bonkers during his sophomore season and if he continues to prove it at national events this offseason, a big move up in the rankings might be warranted. Lyons threw for 3,578 yards with 38 touchdowns and eight picks and also rushed for 929 yards and 23 more scores. He reminds us of an even more talented Jaxson Dart at the same stage. His brother, Walker, signed with USC before his LDS mission but many others will be in the mix as his recruitment takes shape. Oregon, USC, Notre Dame, Michigan, Texas A&M, Georgia and BYU are all in play.

There is no official list yet for Bell but his father, Raja, played for more than a decade in the NBA so traveling around to programs has not been an issue. The Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage standout has seen a lot but that might make things tougher because a lot of programs are impressing him early on. He could easily stay in the Southeast with LSU, Florida and Miami all very involved but Penn State and Notre Dame have to be high on the early list as well.

The Lake Mary, Fla., four-star quarterback grew up a Florida fan and living just two hours away, the Gators could be in great shape to land his commitment at some point. Grubbs is also high on Notre Dame and others. The four-star is expected to drop a top list soon and it could be a top five. It would be a shocker if Florida wasn’t on that list.

A big, talented pocket passer who can put every throw on the money, O’Neal has nearly 20 offers and more programs are constantly checking on him and showing more interest. Is there a clear leader or group of front-runners yet? Probably not but Miami is one to watch. Florida State and Oklahoma have offered, and many others will get in the mix for the Newport Beach (Calif.) Newport Harbor standout. He could have some more news in his recruitment coming soon.

Before his sophomore season even started, Duckworth visited South Carolina for its summer cookout and committed to the Gamecocks over a lot of other SEC programs. Duckworth then had a great season at Jackson, Ala., where he threw for 1,971 yards and 27 touchdowns and also ran for five more scores.

USC and Utah have been the programs mentioned most for the new Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon quarterback who threw for 4,145 yards with 34 touchdowns and 14 picks last season, but things could be drastically changing soon. Casuga will be visiting Alabama, Georgia and Clemson this week, and while none of those schools have offered yet once those coaches see him in person that could change. Now at powerhouse Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon, Casuga should get even more attention and he could throw for even more yards following in the footsteps of Isaac Wilson, Devin Brown, Jaxson Dart and others.

The four-star quarterback from Cocoa, Fla., put up major numbers last season throwing to Ohio State commit Jayvan Boggs and others with 3,759 passing yards and 41 touchdowns. Teams are now flocking to get more involved in his recruitment. It still feels like the early stages for Hart but LSU is definitely a team standing out right now along with Notre Dame, which is involved with many of the top QBs in this class. Miami and Ole Miss are two others to watch but many more offers could be headed his way.

