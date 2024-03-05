The 2026 class is just getting started with the recruiting process but there are already many storylines after every position. We continue a weeklong series breaking down the top players at each spot now moving to running backs.



The spring evaluation period could change things and ramp recruiting up even more for the No. 1 running back in the 2026 class but right now it looks like Tennessee holds a slight edge for the Woodberry Forest (Va.) Woodberry Forest School standout who had 1,060 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 150 touches this past season. Penn State, Georgia and Ohio State are three others to watch early on.

Texas and Texas A&M could end up battling it out for Ball but others will be involved as Ole Miss and Oklahoma State have piqued his interest as well. A new offer from Georgia is definitely intriguing to him. The Texarkana, Texas, standout, who landed an offer from the Bulldogs shortly after running 10.5 in the 100-meters, has developed the best relationship with the coaches in Austin and College Station and those two programs have the edge right now.

It’s early for the Frisco (Texas) Lone Star all-purpose back, but the feeling is that he stays relatively local with Baylor, Oklahoma State, TCU and SMU having the early lead. Groce rushed for 935 yards and 12 touchdowns last season and also caught 45 passes for 851 yards and 10 more scores.

The Peculiar (Mo.) Raymore-Peculiar standout has more than a dozen offers and while he doesn’t talk a ton about his recruitment it looks like Missouri and Oklahoma State are the two programs to watch. Georgia, Arkansas, Wisconsin and Oregon have been also mentioned in recent months but it seems like the Tigers and the Cowboys have taken a little bit of an edge.

After multiple trips to Oklahoma leading up to his decision, Hatton became one of the first 2026 prospects off the board by committing to the Sooners in early October. It came as something of a surprise to those closely watching Oklahoma recruiting but landing the Cibolo (Texas) Steele running back was a big early win for the Sooners’ 2026 class. Baylor, Nebraska, Texas Tech and others have been involved with Hatton, who rushed for 1,222 yards and 21 touchdowns on 242 carries this past season.

The Camp Hill (Pa.) Trinity four-star standout committed to Penn State right before his sophomore season and it would be a major surprise if Mickens doesn’t end up with the Nittany Lions. Mickens loves the coaching staff there, how he and his family are treated by them and playing a few hours up the road is a major draw to him. USC, Michigan and others are still working on Mickens but he loves the running back tradition in Happy Valley and plans to join it.

Oregon and Washington have made a big early impression on the four-star running back from Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian but USC and many others could get involved especially if Redeaux is able to hit the road and see some schools. Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma are three visits that Redeaux wants to take and that might change the entire scope of his recruitment.

Miami is going to make a serious and concerted push for the four-star from Boca Raton (Fla.) West Boca Raton and he has plenty of relationships on that team so the Hurricanes will be one to watch. But Florida State is making a serious push as well for the 6-foot, 200-pound standout with UCF, Tennessee, Ohio State, Syracuse and Florida in the mix. He visits Syracuse next month.

The Carrollton (Ga.) Central four-star standout should have his pick of schools especially after a sophomore season where he carried the ball 192 times for 1,683 yards and 22 touchdowns. Florida State and Georgia are the two to watch early on and it might be a surprise if Walton gets out-of-state so the Bulldogs could be the team here.

