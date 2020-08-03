Breaking down UM's situation with the top uncommitted Palmetto High targets
CaneSport has reached out to a couple of people close to the situation with the Palmetto High School standouts the Miami Hurricanes are hot on the trail of: DL Savion Collins, DL Leonard Taylor, DB...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news