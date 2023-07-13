Any questions about Miami's progress with the 2024 class was put to rest on Thursday evening with the commitment of five-star Joshisa Trader.

Trader, one of the top 15 players in the country, regardless of position, committed to Miami over Ohio State, Florida State, Alabama, Florida, and virtually every other blue-blood program in college football.

"I just feel like I should be home," said Trader ahead of his commitment. Trader's commitment is a long time coming, as Miami has added childhood friends and longtime teammates Chance Robinson, Vincent Shavers, Ryan Mack, and Romanas Fredrique joining the class - putting what was called the 'Purple Machine' back together again at the next level.

Miami has had a dire need at the receiver position for years now, failing to grab many of the top players at the position that have come out of South Florida. Trader puts a stop to that and gives head coach Mario Cristobal another box checked off in recruiting since returning home.

Trader has been a priority for Miami since entering high school and having a standout freshman campaign at Monsignor Pace. Convincing Trader and five-star teammate Jeremiah Smith that Miami was the best for them has been a major focus for this staff.

"They have the most coaches on me, by far. Coach KB (Kevin Beard) called me the night he took the job, just explaining everything. I’ve gotten to know him as more than a coach."

Grabbing Trader is a major win for Miami, which has been sitting inside the top 20 classes in the country but has failed to grab a five-star commitment as yet. The All-American has been a productive monster over the last two seasons, catching over 1,300 yards and over 20 total touchdowns as a major catalyst for two state championship runs.

Winning and development are two things Trader has been accustomed to stemming from his ties to the championship-level Miami Gardens Ravens youth program, Miami Central, and now Chaminade-Madonna.

The new offense mixed with the intensity and grind of a Cristobal-led team was something that made an impression on Trader in the spring after he was able to check out Miami's practice.

"The practice intensity and the way they're coming into the season with how they're working, I feel like they're gonna have a great year at Miami."

With Robinson and Trader now committed, Miami turns their sites on the all-world Smith and FSU commit LaWayne McCoy to fill out what could be a special 2024 wide receiver class.

Miami now sits at the 17th ranked class in the country with seven blue-chip prospects committed, moving past Alabama, Texas, and surging Nebraska. With the rest of Miami's targets sitting at four stars or better, a quick shift into the top ten is very much in play after a quiet spring.