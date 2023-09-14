Whale after whale, Miami is rolling through the beginning of the fall.

Five-star, top five prospect Armondo Blount committed to Miami on Thursday, giving Miami a major pre-game commitment ahead of their matchup against Texas A&M.

The Miami Central pass rusher chose to stay home over a recently announced top five of Florida State, Ohio State, Oklahoma and USC. Blount held over 30 total offers and was one of the most coveted players in the country regardless of class.

The 6'3" 252-pound pass rusher has been dominant through three seasons on the varsity level, collecting over 30 sacks and kicked off 2023 with a six-sack game against Ocala Vanguard. He continues the trend of elite South Florida edge additions like Nyjalik Kelly and Rueben Bain for head coach Mario Cristobal.

For so long in Blount's recruitment, it looked like he was destined to leave South Florida. Teams like Alabama, Florida, Florida State and others seemed to gain major momentum and just a few weeks ago, the Seminoles seemed like they were a lock to add the all-world talent.

Then the Texas A&M game came. The top pass rusher was in attendance for Miami's trouncing of the Aggies and his social media presence seemed to trend him in the redirection of Miami.

There were so many influences in play for Blount to eventually find his way to Miami. The big brother role of Kelly from their time at Dillard, the addition of Christopher Johnson - yet another former teammate, plus the Miami Central contingent in the program that worked to get him on campus countless times throughout the off-season.

That consistent effort, plus the addition of defensive line coach Jason Taylor and the relationship with Joe Salava'e and Ed Pata paid of in the end.

With Blount now committed, Miami now moves into the top 10, sitting at sixth best in the nation, for the 2025 class. Miami now has three blue-chip commits - four-star quarterback Luke Nickel and wide receiver Waden Charles - to start things off hot for next year. The potential for a run at the number one spot is realistic with a signal caller and top five player already in tow.