Miami checked off every box in the two cycles in the Mario Cristobal era except a blue-chip quarterback.

That knock on the new era of Hurricanes football is done as four-star junior passer Luke Nickel committed to Miami on Friday evening. He held offers from Louisville, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Florida State, and more.

The blue-chip quarterback came to Miami this summer and wowed offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson and staff during a camp at the end of July. Since Miami's cookout, he became the top target on the board.

"I just felt the family vibe with Miami. I felt it was the best fit for me. I see the vision with Miami, and I'm ready to come in and help Miami get back to winning championships," Nickel told CanesCounty ahead of his decision.

The 6'2," 205-pound pocket passer broke out as a first-year starter for Milton (GA) last year, throwing for 2,507 yards and 24 touchdowns to go with 200 yards rushing and three scores on the ground. He helped lead Milton to a 10-4 record and a top 15 overall team ranking in the state.

Overall, the relationship with Dawson and his ability to change the Miami passing attack proved to push Nickel over the edge and commit ahead of his junior year.

"I have a great relationship with coach Dawson. I got a chance to really connect with him on my visit in July and he showed me how much I was wanted at Miami. I see what he did with guys like Geno Smith and Clayton Tune and I know I can be successful at Miami."

Nickel signals a change in Miami recruiting. Miami has traditionally started with a core of three-star prospects and, more specifically, non-blue-chip passers early on in cycles. As a top 20 player at the position, he is a prospect Miami can build their class around.