It may be early, but Miami is starting off the 2026 class in a significant way after a second commitment to the class.

American Heritage Plantation (FL) wide receiver Malachi Toney pledged to Miami on Tuesday evening, joining Bradenton IMG Academy (FL) cornerback Ksani Jiles.

"I chose Miami because I always watched them growing up, and I want to make the crib great again," Toney told CanesCounty ahead of his commitment. "I've always wanted to be a Hurricane, and I see a pipeline from Heritage to Miami that makes it feel like home."

A local sophomore, Toney had a standout freshman campaign for the Florida 2M state finalists. As a compliment to five-star Ohio State signee Brandon Inniss, he caught 35 passes for 621 yards and eight touchdowns.

The breakout first season on varsity earned him freshman All-American and second-team All-Broward honors, behind only Inniss and five-stars Hykeem Williams and Jeremiah Smith.

Despite being so early in his process, Toney had already accumulated over 25 offers, including top programs like Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, and Ohio State. The 5'10" 173-pounder dropped a top ten in April that included the Crimson Tide, Buckeyes, Bulldogs, and Wolverines, as well as Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Penn State, and Tennessee.

The relationship with fellow Broward County native Kevin Beard proved to be a significant influence in him staying home.

"Whenever I'm at Miami, me and coach KB talk a lot. He tries to give me life lessons, be a mentor for me. He talks to me about changing Miami, bringing it back to where it used to be. I see the vision."

Miami has made American Heritage a priority since the arrival of head coach Mario Cristobal. While James Williams was already in the building, this staff has added cornerbacks Darryl Porter Jr. and Davonte Brown via the Transfer Portal and signed blue-chippers Mark Fletcher and Damari Brown in this past cycle. Since December, Fletcher has been in Toney's ear about joining him in Coral Gables.

"Mark recruited me a whole lot. He says that Miami is on its way back. All my Heritage guys tell me how coach Cristobal is bringing the swagger back, changing things for the better."

There is still more work to be done at the local power. Miami has offered several other Patriots over the next three classes - safety Jermaine Dalias in 2024, running backs Byron Louis, Deandre Desinor and, cornerback Gregory Thomas in 2025, and wide receivers Brandon Bennett, Zamarii Sanders, and quarterback Dia Bell in 2026. Toney said he will push to add his teammates over the next few cycles.

Miami currently has the most commits nationally in the 2026 class and sits at the 15th spot in 2024 with a potential run that could push for another top ten class.