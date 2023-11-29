In a midweek surprise, Miami landed the top defensive tackle in America, flipping five-star Justin Scott from Ohio State.

Pledged to the Buckeyes since July, Miami never stopped working despite missing close for the top 10 prospects.

A 6'5," 310-pound Chicago native, Scott is an All-American level player who shocked many the first time around as Ohio State emerged as the favorite to land him ahead of his summer commitment.

He made officials to Notre Dame, Michigan, Georgia, and Miami, and people close to Coral Gables felt they were in a good place before his eventual first choice.

That intuition ended up playing correctly the second time around. Scott becomes the highest-ranked commit in Miami's 2024 class and a vital piece in a position of need with the likely exit of Leonard Taylor to the NFL Draft.

Things picked up with Miami over the last few weeks, and a relationship with defensive line coach Joe Salave'a played a massive factor in his ultimately flipping to Miami.

With Scott locked in with less than a month to go till Early Signing Day, Miami now has 27 commits in the class and moves to the fifth-best spot in the national rankings, jumping Alabama, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and Oregon.