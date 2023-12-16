When both parts of Miami's top safety duo declared for the NFL Draft after the regular season, a void was left in the defense that needed to be filled.

After visiting Coral Gables this week, Vanderbilt defensive back Savion Riley helped ease that loss, announcing his commitment to Miami on Friday evening, becoming the second Transfer Portal addition for the Hurricanes in consecutive days.

The 6'2" 202-pound safety was a target for the staff early on in the process, and for good reason. For Riley, from the beginning it was Miami and that never changed over his time in the Transfer Portal.

"I keep mentioning development, but I just like the operation that they had there at Miami when I came down," Riley told CanesCounty ahead of his commitment. "I feel like I can be a scheme fit in what they do, just my play style matching what they want, my ability to really run on the backend. I just feel like it's the best fit for me."

The SEC product fits the mold physically and gained valuable experience against teams like Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Florida.

Add in the fact that he is a plus athlete at the position as a former wide receiver recruit coming out of high school. You get a player who can play in the zone and jump in the slot, providing some man-coverage versatility.

That ability to do so much for this Miami defense will have him spending time with both defensive coordinator Lance Guidry, who coaches the safeties, and defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae, who handles the duties of mentoring the cornerbacks. According to Riley, the veteran assistant coach was the main connector for him at Miami.

"Coach Addae. If you really just look at what he's done, who he's developed - I feel like he can get me to that next level and develop me to the maximum. I had a really good time talking to him and spending time with him."

In eight 2023 appearances, Riley produced 48 total tackles while grading out at 65.9 or better against Hawaii, Florida, Missouri, and Tennessee, according to PFF. He also had four games with tackling grades of 74.3 or more.

Riley spent the majority of 2023 in a free safety role, taking 214 of his 343 total snaps at the position while also spending time as a box player (48), slot defender (74), and cornerback (six)

Coming out of high school, the Georgia native was a three-star prospect who was first-team All-State as a senior while helping lead his Kennesaw Mountain squad to a 10-2 record as a two-way player (50 tackles, one interception, 644 yards, eight touchdowns).

Miami may not be done at the position, though. Riley helps step in the shoes of Kamren Kinchens, and five-star 2024 commit Zaquan Patterson has the potential to be an early contributor at the strong safety spot, but the safety room could use some help from a number's aspect.

"It played a factor," Riley said of the success of Kinchens and James Williams over the last two seasons. "I watched those guy and I honestly tried learning from their game. Losing them is pretty big and I feel like I can step in, get developed under coach Addae and be that guy for Miami."

Outside of Patterson, Clearwater Academy (FL) four-star Isaiah Thomas is expected to play a hybrid linebacker/safety role at the next level. St. Thomas Aquinas defensive back Romanas Frederique has the frame to move to the third level if needed.

Currently, on the roster, Miami has Jaden Harris, Markeith Williams, and Kaleb Spencer, with Damari Brown and Jadais Richard having the potential to play on the backend.