Mario Cristobal continues to knock down major walls in South Florida, grabbing his third Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) prospect defensive back flip Romanas "OJ" Frederique.

The 6'1" 175-pound cornerback announced on Friday that he would be flipping his commitment from West Virginia to Miami, just five days after he took an official visit to Miami and just two weeks since we had pledged to the Mountaineers.

"I always wanted to play for Miami growing up," Frederique said about his love for the Canes. "Just knowing how close to home it is and the relationships I've built with Coach [Jahmile] Addae, Coach Dennis Smith, and Coach Cristobal just made it feel like home. Coach Addae put two corners in the league this past draft. I know he can help me accomplish my dreams."

Frederique camped at Miami before committing to West Virginia about two weeks ago. That showcase performance, mixed with a strong seven-on-seven season with South Florida Express, pushed Miami over the edge interest-wise and made an official visit happen last weekend.

Miami planned his visit perfectly, pairing him with Oklahoma transfer defensive back, Jaden Davis, who is both a Broward County and St. Thomas Aquinas product just like Frederique. Davis's insight and the love from the staff made the decision to flip an easy one.

"What made it so special is the relationship I have with everyone," said Frederique. "My host was a St. Thomas alum [Jaden Davis]. He basically told me and explained to me everything I want to hear. The relationships are just special there, it's different."

The pursuit from Addae was a big pull for Frederique who already had fandom for the hometown program. He was able to sell the versatile defensive back on his resume, which had recent success at West Virginia, Georgia, and now Miami.

"We talk every day. Every day. It's not like they want me, they make me feel needed. You can see his record, he develops guys and puts them in the league. Knowing I'm gonna play for a guy like that, it's great."

Frederique had been rising since breaking through with January offers from Florida State and Miami. Programs like Houston, Liberty, UCF, and Ole Miss have all offered over the past few months.

A transfer from Deerfield Beach to St. Thomas Aquinas, a massive growth spurt to 6'1" and early 2023 seven-on-seven performances triggered many of the college coaches to notice solid junior film that showcased big-time performances in all three phases of the game.

With Miami rallying back to South Florida in a big way in this cycle (six of 14 commits are from Broward or Miami-Dade County), Frederique became a priority in the defensive back plans of the future.

"Everybody was just screaming. Coach Cristobal was pumped up," said Frederique of the Miami reaction. "It made me feel wanted. The staff was saying they can't wait to coach me. My family has wanted me to make this move. They just felt it was right."

The addition of Frederique to the class continues to add to the growing pipelines with St. Thomas Aquinas, the Miami Gardens Ravens youth program, and South Florida Express. He joins four-star wide receiver Chance Robinson and Ryan Mack just in this class who fit the same mold.

"It's great. We all get a chance to play together again. We have all played in big-time games and know how to win. I think there is more on the way, too."

Miami now has 14 commits in the 2024 class, including four total defensive backs (Mack, four-star safety Isaiah Thomas and three-star nickel Dylan Day).

Frederique's pledge moves the Hurricanes to the 24th-ranked class in the country, passing FSU, South Carolina, Duke, and Wisconsin in the national rankings.