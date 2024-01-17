The retirement of former Alabama coach Nick Saban has sent shockwaves throughout college football, forcing coaching movement and significant transfers - and Miami is now seeing positives from it.

Veteran Washington defensive back Mishael Powell announced his commitment to Miami Wednesday night after a mid-week visit to Coral Gables. The Hurricanes staff was able to snag the highly touted Portal addition over Florida.

The 6'1" 210-pound versatile backend piece played all over the Huskie defense this season, starting in all 15 games, he earned snaps along every level of the defense. He entered the Transfer Portal shortly after Alabama hired Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer.

According to Pro Football Focus, he earned a 73.9 coverage grade and shared the team lead with three interceptions this season - including one against Oregon in the PAC-12 Championship Game.

Powell is a former walk-on who rose through the depth chart as an unheralded, high academic hometown prospect who held offers from Georgetown, Columbia, Air Force, and Cornell.

By the time Powell was a junior, he was a key piece for the Washington defensive backfield that ended up in the College Football Playoff this season and undefeated until the National Championship Game. He became a hero of the season when he took an interception 89 yards for a score that ultimately put the Huskies over Arizona State early on in this season.

For Miami, he becomes the second Transfer Portal addition of the off-season, joining former Vanderbilt safety Savion Riley. The two should provide Miami with two experienced options at safety after the exit of James Williams and Kamren Kinchens to the NFL Draft.