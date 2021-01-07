CaneSport - Brevin Jordan declares for draft in dramatic fashion

Honors

2020 Mackey Award semifinalist

2020 All-ACC, Second Team

2019 All-ACC, First Team

2019 Mackey Award finalist

2018 All-ACC, Second Team

2020 (Junior): Started all eight games in which he competed and delivered another impressive year…Earned All-ACC second-team recognition…Named semifinalist for John Mackey Award honoring nation’s top tight end…Ranked second on team in receptions (38) and receiving yards (576)…Tied for team lead in touchdown receptions (seven) despite missing three games….Started season opener against UAB (Sept. 10) and finished with three catches totaling 51 yards, including one touchdown reception…Had strong start in road win at top-20 Louisville (Sept. 19), finishing with team-high seven receptions for game-high 120 yards with one touchdown…Scored on 47-yard TD catch against Cardinals…Caught touchdown for third straight game in start versus Florida State (Sept. 26)…Finished with five catches for 41 yards, including 24-yard score, in romp of Seminoles…Hauled in three receptions in start at top-ranked Clemson (Oct. 10)…Returned to action versus Virginia Tech (Nov. 14), starting and finishing with two catches totaling 22 yards…Started in road win at Duke (Dec. 5), finishing with four receptions, 75 yards and 24-yard touchdown reception…Named semifinalist for Mackey Award, honoring nation’s top tight end, in early December…Enjoyed dominant start in regular season finale against North Carolina (Dec. 12), finishing with game-high six receptions for team-high 140 yards including career-long 76-yard touchdown reception…Had one of best performances of season in 2020 Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma State (Dec. 29), starting and finishing with game-high eight receptions for 96 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

2019 (Sophomore): Delivered another standout season, earning first-team All-ACC recognition and ending year as one of three finalists for John Mackey Award honoring nation’s top tight end…Started all 10 games in which he played…Ranked third on team with 35 receptions and second with 495 receiving yards…Had two touchdown receptions…Started season opener vs. Florida (Aug. 24) and finished with five catches for career-high 88 yards and one touchdown…Touchdown was fifth of career and came on 25-yard reception on tipped pass…Enjoyed another strong start at North Carolina (Sept. 7), catching six passes for 73 yards…Had long reception of 20 yards against Tar Heels…Caught two passes in home opener against Bethune-Cookman (Sept. 14)…Led team with 70 receiving yards on three catches in start vs. Central Michigan (Sept. 21)…Had long catch of 27 yards against Chippewas…Posted best yardage output of career in start against Virginia Tech (Oct. 5), totaling career-high 136 yards on seven receptions with one touchdown…Had career-long reception of 51 yards against Hokies…Started and had two catches for 48 yards in win over Virginia (Oct. 11)…Posted three catches totaling 21 yards in start vs. Georgia Tech (Oct. 19)…Had 9-yard reception in start at Pittsburgh (Oct. 26)…Enjoyed strong game in start at Florida State (Nov. 2), posting game-high six catches for 48 yards in win over Seminoles…Did not play against Louisville (Nov. 9) or FIU (Nov. 23), missing games due to injury…Named one of three finalists for John Mackey Award, honoring nation’s top tight end..Started regular season finale at Duke (Nov. 30)…Named to All-ACC First Team…Earned All-ACC first-team honors from Associated Press…Did not play in Walk-On’s Independence Bowl versus Louisiana Tech (Dec. 26) due to injury.

2018 (True Freshman): Saw action in 12 of 13 games and made 11 starts in standout freshman season…Earned second-team All-ACC recognition…Caught 32 passes – second-most on team – for 287 yards…Four receiving touchdowns were also second-most…Had long catch of 41 yards…Made first start of career against LSU (Sept. 2)…Caught seven passes for 52 yards, including first two touchdowns of career, in win vs. Savannah State (Sept. 8)…Started in win at Toledo (Sept. 15)…Had five catches for career-high 67 yards, including one touchdown, in start vs. FIU (Sept. 22)…Started and had one reception (four yards) in win over North Carolina (Sept. 27)…Started and had two catches for 51 yards, including career-long, go-ahead 41-yard touchdown reception in fourth quarter, in win over Florida State (Oct. 6)…Started and had three receptions totaling 34 yards at Virginia (Oct. 13)…Earned Midseason Freshman All-America recognition from ESPN…Started and had career-best eight catches at Boston College (Oct. 26)…Had three catches in start vs. Duke (Nov. 3)…Made start at Georgia Tech (Nov. 10)…Started and had one 5-yard catch in win at Virginia Tech (Nov. 17)…Missed regular season finale vs. Pittsburgh (Nov. 24) due to injury suffered previous week…Started and caught two passes in New Era Pinstripe Bowl vs. Wisconsin (Dec. 27).

High School: Widely regarded as one of top high school tight ends in country…Rated as No. 1 tight end in country by ESPN.com and 247Sports.com…Ranked No. 2 at position by Rivals.com…Selected to 2018 Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Fla.…Consensus four-star prospect by ESPN, 247Sports.com and Rivals.com…Served as team captain during senior year…Helped guide Bishop Gorman to ninth straight Nevada State Championship…Totaled nearly 100 yards receiving and scored rushing touchdown in Bishop Gorman’s 48-7 state championship victory…Finished senior year on high note, posting single-season career highs in yards (1,111), receptions (63) and touchdowns (13)…Participated in The Opening in summer of 2017…Caught 27 passes for 501 yards and touchdowns as junior year…Closed high school career with over 1,700 yards, 100 receptions and 29 total touchdowns…Possesses great speed for size and height, having been clocked at 4.78-seconds in 40-yard dash…Father, Darrell, was drafted by Atlanta Falcons in ninth round of 1990 NFL Draft…Chose Miami over offers from Florida, Florida State and Georgia, among others.