THE LATEST: Miami Northwestern High School star Romello Brinson is committed to Miami and seems at peach with his pledge. But as is the norm these days, Brinson isn’t ready to close the door on his recruitment. The on-the-rise wide receiver is entertaining pitches from other colleges and will likely take plenty of visits between now and Signing Day 2021.

Below, Brinson talks about his commitment to Miami and which other programs remain involved.







IN HIS WORDS





ON HIS RECENT CONVERSATIONS WITH MIAMI:

“They have just been telling me to keep working and keep practicing. It’s just little things. They just want to stay in touch and keep me committed.”





ON WHICH UM COACH HE SPEAKS WITH MOST OFTEN:

“Every coach really. I got Manny [Diaz], Coach [Stephen] Field, Coach (Taylor Stubblefield). I even got [assistant director of recruiting DeMarcus Van Dyke]. They have all been talking to me and keeping me together.”





ON HOW IMPORTANT IT IS FOR MIAMI TO HAVE A GOOD SEASON THIS YEAR:

“For me, It’s very important. It’s very, very important. I want to see a big improvement from last season -- a better record. I’m looking for nine or 10 wins. I think that’s the goal. They are looking real good, so i think they will.”





ON WHICH OTHER SCHOOLS ARE INVOLVED:

“LSU. LSU for sure. I like them and they like me, so I’m going to keep checking them out.”





ON HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH LSU:

“I visited over the summer and I loved it.”





ON HIS LSU VISIT:

“You know, I really loved the facility there, but it was more about how they treated us. The food, too. I loved the food. It was a good visit.”





ON WHICH COACH FROM LSU RECRUITS HIM:

“It’s mostly Coach [Corey] Raymond.”





ON COREY RAYMOND:

“He’s a straight-forward guy. He tells me the truth. I like that. He is always gonna keep it real with you and tell you how it is.”