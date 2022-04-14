Broyles Award flown in to surprise Gattis, coach excited about progress

New offensive coordinator/WR coach Josh Gattis was in the midst of a press conference after Thursday’s 14th spring practice when a heavy piece of hardware made its way to the podium.

Yes, the Frank Broyles Award that Gattis earned after leading Michigan’s offense last season was flown to Miami today, and then presented to Gattis as he was answering the media’s questions.

The surprise was in part arranged by head coach Mario Cristobal.

“Yes! Wow!” Gattis said when he was surprised by Broyles Award administrators who came bearing the trophy. “Thank you, that’s awesome, it’s quite the surprise. It’s truly an honor.”

Gattis’ new challenge, of course, is bringing success top Miami. And he’s spent the spring’s 14 practices installing his new attack.

“The progress has been really good,” Gattis said after Thursday’s practice. “The guys are learning the offense, learning the defense, learning the special teams systems, but also learning how to practice at the level, consistency, how hard we practice.”

After UM’s final practice on Greentree heading into Saturday’s Spring Game at DRV PNK Stadium, Gattis said “What I’m looking for Saturday is for guys to execute confidently. They put in a ton of hard work, ton of sacrifice. It’s going to be a great environment, a sold out crowd. You feel the energy and excitement around University of Miami football. To go out there and play confidently, eliminate clutter, just have fun, stay healthy (is the goal). Make sure we leave out a complete tape, maintain that progress heading into our summer program.”

He added that “Everybody in America (opponents) will be watching, breaking down the Spring Game (for ways to attack UM) - we do the same thing. Obviously there’s going to be some things they’ve seen from us from a self-scout standpoint.

“For us it’s about giving our kids the ability to play confident in what they do. We just want our kids to be able to execute confidently.”

Gattis says this spring he wanted to see the team create an identity and mentality.

Mission accomplished.

“When you look at the culture coach Cristobal has been able to create, it’s been very important we establish two things this spring,” Gattis said. “Our No. 1 goal was mentality and identity. Those two things we harp on every day, the identity of our team and then the mentality, the physical presence. The physicality we practice with and the competition level. Our kids have done a phenomenal job just embracing the culture we’ve established.”

Certainly Gattis has a lot of talent returning on the offensive side at Miami, led by QB Tyler Van Dyke (25 TD passes, 6 INTs). And Jake Garcia is also extremely talented and is back healthy after suffering a season-ending injury early last season, plus the team has a talented young signal caller in freshman QB Jacurri Brown.

“Tyler has done an exceptional job leading the offense,” Gattis said.

There’s also returning talent in RB Jaylan Knighton (561 rush yards, 280 receiving yards, 11 TDs in eight games), transfer Henry Parrish, Don Chaney and second-year back Thaddius Franklin.

Chaney and Knighton, though, were out this spring rehabbing injury.

“Henry Parrish has been a huge addition, done a phenomenal job just learning the offensive system, taking a leadership role on the team,” Gattis said.

In the receiving game?

Key returners include TE Will Mallory (347 yards, 3 TDs), WR Key’Shawn Smith (405 yards, 3 TDs) and Xavier Restrepo (24-373-2). Plus young wideouts like Jacolby George, Romello Brinson and Brashard Smith have huge upside and the battle for reps is intense.

Mallory, though missed the latter half of drills due to injury and will return in the fall.

Of the receivers, Gattis said today that “Restrepo, what he brings each and every day has been phenomenal. He’s a guy that practices so hard, executes at a very high level. Jacolby, Key’Shawn, Frank Ladson - we’re very excited.”

Gattis also called the tight ends “the unsung heroes of any offense.”

“They do whatever you need to do - if you don’t have a physical group of tight ends you won’t be able to run,” Gattis said. “We want to be balanced.”

On the O line? Three primary returning starters are LT Zion Nelson, OG Jalen Rivers and RT DJ Scaife, although Rivers was part-time off injury this spring.

Miami also worked OG Justice Oluwaseun, transfer OG Logan Sagapolu and C Jakai Clark in with the first group.

And OT John Campbell will return this summer off injury.

“DJ, Jakai Clark have done an exceptional job,” Gattis said. “We put so much on our center in our offense. They’re the quarterback No. 2 of the offense, making all the calls, checks, he’s done an exceptional job.”

Gattis also said that “We have to build some more depth - we won’t be as strong as that first group, we’ll be as good as our second group. You have to rely on your 22, not just the first 11.”

The bottom line here?

For Gattis it’s not just about wrapping up spring well with the Spring Game.

“The next nine weeks are going to be so important for the development of our program, what we do when no one is watching,” Gattis said. “It’s easy to get up for the practices we have, but now the biggest challenge is can we condition ourselves to maintain that consistency.”