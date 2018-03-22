University of Miami sophomore guard Bruce Brown Jr. is declaring for the 2018 NBA Draft, but will not retain an agent, leaving him the flexibility to return to school.

Players have until April 22 to enter their names into the NBA Draft and until June 11 to withdraw from draft consideration.



Brown averaged 11.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game during his sophomore season, which was cut short after 19 games because of a left-foot injury. He underwent surgery on Feb. 1. Brown scored a season-high 23 points in a Jan. 7 win over Florida State and had a 20-point effort on Dec. 25 against Middle Tennessee.

The 6-foot-5 guard recorded one of the best freshman seasons in school history last season, setting UM freshman single-season records in points (391), field goals made (134) and minutes played (1,053). He scored a Miami freshman single-game record 30 points in an upset victory over No. 9 North Carolina and 25 of the team's 55 points in a win over No. 10 Duke.

The Boston native posted a triple-double in Miami’s 2017-18 season opener against Gardner-Webb, with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. It was the second triple-double in his career, the third in program history and the 31st in ACC history. He became just the sixth player in conference history with two career triple-doubles.

It's also expected that Lonnie Walker will follow a similar path to Brown as a "one and done" at UM.