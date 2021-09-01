Bubba Bolden talks 'Bama challenge

With the season opener against Alabama coming up fast, safety Bubba Bolden is excited to see what this Cane defense can do against the nation’s No. 1 ranked team.

“We always stay poised in the moment, it’s a hyped game but we’ve been in this situation before,” Bolden said. “We have to play our regular game.

“This is another game, never let the moment be too big.”

How can Bolden says this is just “another game” when it’s the opener against the nation’s top ranked team?

“They’re another team just like us - it’s another game, another team,” Bolden said. “That’s how you have to look at it.

“We have a good mindset going into this game.”

Bolden starts opposite Gurvan Hall, and listed behind them on the two deep are a pair of freshmen: James Williams and Kam Kinchens.

The back end and rest of this Cane D will try to get the job done against a ‘Bama offense that has lost a lot of talent from last season’s team.

“They have good guys, Bryce Young is a good quarterback,” Bolden said. “They are always going to have good guys, that’s Alabama. We just have to match up well and play hard. That’s what we’re going to do.”

Bolden’s final takeaway heading into the ‘Bama game?

“It would be bigtime (to win) game 1, defending champs,” Bolden said. “We just have to play a game at a time.”

* How are the DB’s being taught differently under new coaches Travaris Robinson and Demarcus Van Dyke?

“There’s a lot of different techniques that T-Rob has taught us, DVD as well,” Bolden said. “It’s more a new way. Coach (Ephraim) Banda and coach (Mike) Rumph had their own ways. We all do it within the same schemes, just different little technique things that help us with backpedaling, different little stuff. But everything is pretty much the same honestly.”