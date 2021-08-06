Bolden Fri.: King looks great, new coaches bring different mindset

Safety Bubba Bolden has a new position coach this fall: Travaris Robinson.

So today wasn’t just about Bolden and the rest of this D getting out on Greentree and running around a bit in helmets getting in that first day’s work.

It was also about these new coaches on that side of the ball: Robinson, CB coach Demarcus Van Dyke, LB coach Ishmael Aristide, the return of DL coach Jess Simpson plus Manny Diaz adding D coordinator to his head coaching role.

Bolden, asked about the coaching shakeup on defense, said after today's first fall practice that “It’s real good - it’s all working out well. They have a different mindset, different scheme for us. But we always keep the main thing the main thing, play football.”

Bolden also said that where last year the feel on defense was more “laid back and relaxed,” that it’s “a lot more serious” now.

He also said he can already sense the impact of T-Rob on his group.

“He has the biggest impact,” Bolden said. “You see what he’s done in the past, comes here and teaches a different way, has an NFL mindset, played in the NFL, can relate to us a lot as football players, as young men. He comes out every day, has that enthusiasm, that confidence that kind of wears off on us.”

Bolden is a returning starter, of course, and today he was lining up with Gurvan Hall the other first-teamer. But many think freshman 5-star James Williams could pass by Hall as the fall progresses.

“James is good, is freakishly athletic,” Bolden said. “You see how big he is, the sky’s the limit for him. He’s going to be a good ballplayer for us.”

Bolden also gave a vote of confidence to QB D’Eriq King … and, more precisely, his knee.

“He looks like the same old D’Eriq, hasn’t lost a step, might have gotten faster,” Bolden said. “Over the summer he runs with us, has the same speed, same cuts - I’m excited for him, for the season with him.”

The bottom line as Bolden looks ahead to the practices that lie ahead?

“It’s a competition every day, nobody’s job is safe including mine,” Bolden said. “That’s something we emphasized in our team meeting today is competing.”

* Bolden shared that he got vaccinated, saying “I don’t want to miss games.”

“Mike (Harley) is my roommate, I don’t want to get Mike sick,” Bolden said. “But I don’t want to speak for everybody (that they should or should not get vaccinated)."