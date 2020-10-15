Bubba Bolden: There's a lot of player accountability off the loss
One player that showed up big-time last Saturday night at Clemson was safety Bubba Bolden. Not only did he fly through the line for a pair of field goal blocks, but he also had a team high 10 tackl...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news