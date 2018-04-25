The playmaker has since visited The U for the first time and he gives the latest on his recruitment.

Jermaine Burton committed to the Miami Hurricanes just before Christmas last year. The four-star wide receiver out of Marietta (Ga.) had never visited Coral Gables, but felt it was the right time to give Mark Richt his verbal commitment.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "I felt right about committing to Miami early," said Burton. "I talked to a couple of Miami commits that I knew well and it just felt right. I wanted to focus on school, continue to better myself as a player, so with Miami being my No. 1 school, I committed to them.

"I am solid with Miami. I have visited Miami one time and I loved it. The coaches gave off a great vibe when I was down there this spring and I instantly felt a connection when I was there. I loved the campus and it was a great feeling there. The coaches really made me feel good about choosing Miami.

"I committed to Miami before I visited because it seemed like the right school for me based on the research I did. It is a great academic school that offers a lot of job opportunities after football. I know players there and I liked the school a lot. Once I visited, I felt even better.

"Georgia is one of the schools that are still recruiting me. I am not really talking to too many other schools though. I am strong with Miami. I would say I am 100-percent committed to Miami. I could still take other visits, but I am locked into Miami right now. I like the coaches at Miami, it is a great school and that is really the only school I am thinking about right now."