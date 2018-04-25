Jermaine Burton committed to the Miami Hurricanes just before Christmas last year. The four-star wide receiver out of Marietta (Ga.) had never visited Coral Gables, but felt it was the right time to give Mark Richt his verbal commitment.
The playmaker has since visited The U for the first time and he gives the latest on his recruitment.
IN HIS OWN WORDS: "I felt right about committing to Miami early," said Burton. "I talked to a couple of Miami commits that I knew well and it just felt right. I wanted to focus on school, continue to better myself as a player, so with Miami being my No. 1 school, I committed to them.
"I am solid with Miami. I have visited Miami one time and I loved it. The coaches gave off a great vibe when I was down there this spring and I instantly felt a connection when I was there. I loved the campus and it was a great feeling there. The coaches really made me feel good about choosing Miami.
"I committed to Miami before I visited because it seemed like the right school for me based on the research I did. It is a great academic school that offers a lot of job opportunities after football. I know players there and I liked the school a lot. Once I visited, I felt even better.
"Georgia is one of the schools that are still recruiting me. I am not really talking to too many other schools though. I am strong with Miami. I would say I am 100-percent committed to Miami. I could still take other visits, but I am locked into Miami right now. I like the coaches at Miami, it is a great school and that is really the only school I am thinking about right now."
RIVALS REACTION: Burton is one of the top wide receivers in the 2020 class, so other schools will recruit him over the next year and a half, but Miami has put itself in a good spot. He has really connected with Ron Dugans, the wide receivers coach at Miami and Burton knows guys at Miami from his time at IMG Academy last season. He was on the Georgia campus for the Bulldogs' spring game last weekend, but his commitment to Miami seems strong at this time.