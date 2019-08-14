ANALYSIS: Miami Hurricanes O line working hard, seeing progress
This coming season there will be an offense version of the turnover chain that became a national sensation when Manny Diaz unveiled it in 2017 for his Miami Hurricanes defense.Linebacker Shaq Quart...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news