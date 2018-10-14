Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-14 13:07:15 -0500') }} football Edit

By The Numbers 2018: A look at how UM graded out at Virginia

Gary Ferman • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Publisher
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

The dominance of the defense showed for the second week in a row when Pro Football Focus experts evaluated every player on every play of the Virginia game.The struggles of the offense also showed u...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}