News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-03 12:27:00 -0600') }} football Edit

By The Numbers 2019: A look at how UM graded out at Florida State

Brent Rollins
Pro Football Focus

What is that called? I think it’s a winning streak.For the first time this season, the Canes have now won back-to-back games against conference opponents and also held their opponent’s offense to 1...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}