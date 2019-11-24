News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-24 15:15:26 -0600') }} football Edit

By The Numbers 2019: A look at how UM graded out in loss vs. FIU

Brent Rollins
Pro Football Focus

Well, that was not expected. In the offseason, I took a look at the returning players for each team on the Canes schedule based on our PFF grades, and the Panthers actually had a lot of returning t...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}