By The Numbers 2019: A look at how UM graded out vs. Central Michigan
After feeling good about themselves a week ago, the Canes struggled with Central Michigan and hung on in the end to claim the 17-12 victory. While Coach Manny Diaz called it their “fourth best perf...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news