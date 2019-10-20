By The Numbers 2019: A look at how UM graded out vs. Georgia Tech
Consistency. For most sports fans, it might be one of the things desired most. No matter if its consistently good or dominant or consistently bad, as a fan you want to know what you’re going to get...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news