News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-10 15:39:55 -0600') }} football Edit

By The Numbers 2019: A look at how UM graded out vs. Louisville

Brent Rollins
Pro Football Focus

That winning streak thing we discussed last week is still rolling. Three victories in a row for the Hurricanes, including a breakout offensive performance from a points standpoint, and Miami has ce...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}