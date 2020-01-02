By The Numbers 2019: Offense season review
At Pro Football Focus while the “measurables” and “potential” of various players are measured, the primary goal is to grade how a player actually plays – i.e. his production. Thus, let’s examine th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news