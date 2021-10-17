By The Numbers 2021: A look at how UM graded out against North Carolina
They fought. They battled. They had a chance. However, for the second consecutive game, the Hurricanes just couldn’t quite get over the hump in falling to 0-2 in ACC play. As inconsistent as the te...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news