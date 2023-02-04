By The Numbers: Miami Vs. Clemson
DATE: Tuesday, February 4, 2023, 3:00 PM EST
WHERE: Littlejohn Coliseum (10, 325); Clemson, South Carolina
TIME/TV: 7:00 pm EST/ACC Network
LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM
CLEMSON: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter
Clemson (18-5, 10-2) forward Hunter Tyson scored 22 points in a disappointing 62-54 loss to Boston College (11-12, 5-7) Tuesday night. On the same night, Miami (17-5, 8-4) battled with Virginia Tech (10-2, 3-8) and came away with a 92-83 win.
The Tigers are undefeated at home as are the Hurricanes. Tigers have won eight of their last ten games averaging 71.2 points per game.
The Hurricanes have won six of its last ten averaging 77.5 points per game.
Both teams are even in rebounding with Clemson averaging 35.2 per game while Miami averages 34.6.
MIAMI - KenPom Ranking: 37th
CLEMSON - KenPom Ranking: 70th
Line: Clemson -1.0
Over/Under: 146.5
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
Isaiah Wong
|
16.3
|
4.5
|
3.5
|
Norchad Omier
|
13.9
|
10.3
|
1.3
|
Jordan Miller
|
15
|
5.6
|
2.5
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
Hunter Tyson
|
16.3
|
9.7
|
1.5
|
Chase Hunter
|
14.5
|
2.8
|
4.0
|
PJ Hall
|
14
|
5.5
|
1