DATE: Tuesday, February 4, 2023, 3:00 PM EST

WHERE: Littlejohn Coliseum (10, 325); Clemson, South Carolina

TIME/TV: 7:00 pm EST/ACC Network

LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM

CLEMSON: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

Clemson (18-5, 10-2) forward Hunter Tyson scored 22 points in a disappointing 62-54 loss to Boston College (11-12, 5-7) Tuesday night. On the same night, Miami (17-5, 8-4) battled with Virginia Tech (10-2, 3-8) and came away with a 92-83 win.

The Tigers are undefeated at home as are the Hurricanes. Tigers have won eight of their last ten games averaging 71.2 points per game.

The Hurricanes have won six of its last ten averaging 77.5 points per game.

Both teams are even in rebounding with Clemson averaging 35.2 per game while Miami averages 34.6.

MIAMI - KenPom Ranking: 37th

CLEMSON - KenPom Ranking: 70th

Line: Clemson -1.0

Over/Under: 146.5