DATE: Saturday, January 28, 2022

WHERE: Petersen Events Center (12, 508); Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

TIME/TV: 4:00 PM EST/ESPNU

LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM

Pitt (14-7, 7-3) has won 13 of its last 16 games with its 13 wins since Nov. 20 tied for 17th most (tied for 12th most among power conference teams) in the NCAA in that span.

Pitt is 10-2 on the season when winning the rebounding battle. The Panthers rank third in the ACC in rebound margin (+3.00) but have a -7.0 rebound margin in their seven losses.

Bott Pitt and Miami (16-4, 7-3) are winners of three of their last five games with Duke and Florida State as common opponents in that span. Pitt lost to both Duke (77-69) and FSU ( 71-64) while Miami lost to Duke (68-66) and beat FSU (86-63).

The Panthers and Hurricanes are tied for third in the conference along with North Carolina with 7-3 records.

MIAMI - KenPom Ranking: 35th (10th Offense, 116th Defense)

PITT - KenPom Ranking: 64th (47th Offense, 98th Defense)

Line: Miami -1.5

Over/Under: 148