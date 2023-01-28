By The Numbers: Miami Vs. Pitt
DATE: Saturday, January 28, 2022
WHERE: Petersen Events Center (12, 508); Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
TIME/TV: 4:00 PM EST/ESPNU
LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM
PITTSBURGH: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter
Pitt (14-7, 7-3) has won 13 of its last 16 games with its 13 wins since Nov. 20 tied for 17th most (tied for 12th most among power conference teams) in the NCAA in that span.
Pitt is 10-2 on the season when winning the rebounding battle. The Panthers rank third in the ACC in rebound margin (+3.00) but have a -7.0 rebound margin in their seven losses.
Bott Pitt and Miami (16-4, 7-3) are winners of three of their last five games with Duke and Florida State as common opponents in that span. Pitt lost to both Duke (77-69) and FSU ( 71-64) while Miami lost to Duke (68-66) and beat FSU (86-63).
The Panthers and Hurricanes are tied for third in the conference along with North Carolina with 7-3 records.
MIAMI - KenPom Ranking: 35th (10th Offense, 116th Defense)
PITT - KenPom Ranking: 64th (47th Offense, 98th Defense)
Line: Miami -1.5
Over/Under: 148
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
Isaiah Wong
|
16.3
|
4.6
|
3.7
|
Norchad Omier
|
13.7
|
10.5
|
1.3
|
Jordan Miller
|
14.9
|
5.7
|
2.3
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
Blake Hinson
|
16.2
|
6.4
|
1.3
|
Jamarius Burton
|
15.9
|
4.5
|
4.7
|
Nelly Cummings
|
10.6
|
2.6
|
4.5
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk and Inside Canes Hoops
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook