DATE: Tuesday, January 31, 2022

WHERE: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL

TIME/TV: 7:00 PM EST/ESPNU

LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM

Virginia Tech (13-8, 3-7) Tech has won six of the previous nine head-to-head meetings with Miami. A combined 10 points have decided the last four games.

In January, the Hokies won just two contests with both coming at home. In Tech's last two games, the Hokies were able to pull out victories over Duke (78-75) and Syracuse (85-70).

Against the Orange, the Hokies set a new program best for assists in an ACC game, dishing out 26 dimes on 32 field goals made Saturday night. Virginia Tech last bested the 26 assists mark in any game on Nov. 20, 2019, against Delaware State (29).

Miami faced Virginia Tech twice last season with the first being a 78-75 win that Charlie Moore hit a three-pointer from mid-court at Tech. The other was a one-point 71-70 loss to the Hokies at the Watsco Center.