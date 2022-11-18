News More News
By The Numbers: Side-By-Side Comparison - Miami Vs. Clemson

Marcus Benjamin • CanesCounty
DATE: Saturday, November 19, 2022

WHERE: Clemson Memorial Stadium (81,500); Clemson, SC

TIME/TV: 3:30 PM EST/ESPN

LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM

CLEMSON: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

The series is tied at six. The teams played seven times this century with Clemson winning five of those meetings. Clemson holds the longest current home winning streak at 39. Miami holds the record for most consecutive home wins at 58.

Line: Clemson -19

Over/Under: 48

Miami Vs. Clemson Comparison
Miami Clemson

Head Coach

Mario Cristobal

67-65 Overall

5-5 At Miami

Dabo Swinney

159-37 Overall

159-37 At Clemson

2022 Record

5-5 (3-3 ACC)

9-1 (7-0 ACC)

Rankings

AP - NR

Coaches - NR

CFP - NR

AP - 9th

Coaches - 9th

CFP - 9th

Strength Of Schedule

73rd

53rd
Strength of Schedule Rankings By Power Ranking Guru November 13th, 2022
Miami Offense Vs. Clemson Defense
Miami Clemson

Points Per Game

25.7

21

Rushing Yards Per Game

140.1

111.9

Passing Yards Per Game

254.9

228.9

Total Yards Per Game

395

340.8
Miami Defense Vs. Clemson Offense
Miami Clemson

Points Per Game

23.9

34.2

Rushing Yards Per Game

126.6

182.1

Passing Yards Per Game

229.5

227.1

Total Yards Per Game

356.1

409.2
Individual Leaders
Miami Clemson

Passing

Tyler Van Dyke

1761 total yards

156-245-4

10 touchdowns

DJ Uiagalelei

2179 total yards

196-300- 5

19 touchdowns

Rushing

Henry Parrish Jr.

120 carries

569 yards

4.7 per rush

4 touchdowns

Will Shipley

154 carries

899 yards

5.8 per rush

12 touchdowns

Receiving

Will Mallory

29 receptions

393 yards

13.6 per reception

2 touchdowns

Antonio Williams

43 receptions

473 yards

11 yards per reception

3 touchdowns

Tackles

Corey Flagg Jr.

54 total tackles

33 solo 21 assisted

9.5 tackles for loss

2.5 sacks

Trenton Simpson

57 total tackles

31 solo 26 assisted

0.5 tackle for loss

0.5 sack
