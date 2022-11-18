By The Numbers: Side-By-Side Comparison - Miami Vs. Clemson
DATE: Saturday, November 19, 2022
WHERE: Clemson Memorial Stadium (81,500); Clemson, SC
TIME/TV: 3:30 PM EST/ESPN
LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM
CLEMSON: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter
The series is tied at six. The teams played seven times this century with Clemson winning five of those meetings. Clemson holds the longest current home winning streak at 39. Miami holds the record for most consecutive home wins at 58.
Line: Clemson -19
Over/Under: 48
|Miami
|Clemson
|
Head Coach
|
Mario Cristobal
67-65 Overall
5-5 At Miami
|
Dabo Swinney
159-37 Overall
159-37 At Clemson
|
2022 Record
|
5-5 (3-3 ACC)
|
9-1 (7-0 ACC)
|
Rankings
|
AP - NR
Coaches - NR
CFP - NR
|
AP - 9th
Coaches - 9th
CFP - 9th
|
Strength Of Schedule
|
73rd
|
53rd
|Miami
|Clemson
|
Points Per Game
|
25.7
|
21
|
Rushing Yards Per Game
|
140.1
|
111.9
|
Passing Yards Per Game
|
254.9
|
228.9
|
Total Yards Per Game
|
395
|
340.8
|Miami
|Clemson
|
Points Per Game
|
23.9
|
34.2
|
Rushing Yards Per Game
|
126.6
|
182.1
|
Passing Yards Per Game
|
229.5
|
227.1
|
Total Yards Per Game
|
356.1
|
409.2
|Miami
|Clemson
|
Passing
|
Tyler Van Dyke
1761 total yards
156-245-4
10 touchdowns
|
DJ Uiagalelei
2179 total yards
196-300- 5
19 touchdowns
|
Rushing
|
Henry Parrish Jr.
120 carries
569 yards
4.7 per rush
4 touchdowns
|
Will Shipley
154 carries
899 yards
5.8 per rush
12 touchdowns
|
Receiving
|
Will Mallory
29 receptions
393 yards
13.6 per reception
2 touchdowns
|
Antonio Williams
43 receptions
473 yards
11 yards per reception
3 touchdowns
|
Tackles
|
Corey Flagg Jr.
54 total tackles
33 solo 21 assisted
9.5 tackles for loss
2.5 sacks
|
Trenton Simpson
57 total tackles
31 solo 26 assisted
0.5 tackle for loss
0.5 sack