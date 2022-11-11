By The Numbers: Side-By-Side Comparison - Miami Vs. Georgia Tech
DATE: Saturday, November 12, 2022
WHERE: Bobby Dodd Stadium (55,000); Atlanta, GA
TIME/TV: 3:30 PM EST/Bally Sports South/ESPN 3
LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM
GEORGIA TECH: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter
The series is tied at 13 (Miami has won four out of the last six matchups and last won in Atlanta in 2016 - 35-21. Miami won last year's matchup 33-30 at Hard Rock Stadium).
Line: Georgia Tech -1.5
Over/Under: 44
|Miami
|Georgia Tech
|
Head Coach
|
Mario Cristobal
66-65 Overall
4-5 At Miami
|
Brent Key
3-2 Overall
3-2 At Georgia Tech
|
2022 Record
|
4-5 (2-3 ACC)
|
4-5 (3-3 ACC)
|
Rankings
|
AP - NR
Coaches - NR
CFP - NR
|
AP - NR
Coaches - NR
CFP - NR
|
Strength Of Schedule
|
72nd
|
86th
|Miami
|Georgia Tech
|
Points Per Game
|
24.7
|
28
|
Rushing Yards Per Game
|
131.6
|
180.7
|
Passing Yards Per Game
|
268.1
|
229.8
|
Total Yards Per Game
|
399.7
|
324.6
|Miami
|Georgia Tech
|
Points Per Game
|
25
|
17.4
|
Rushing Yards Per Game
|
126.3
|
139
|
Passing Yards Per Game
|
229.8
|
185.6
|
Total Yards Per Game
|
355.3
|
399.7
|Miami
|Georgia Tech
|
Passing
|
Tyler Van Dyke
1761 total yards
156-245-4
10 touchdowns
|
Jeff Sims
1115 total yards
110-188-3
5 touchdowns
|
Rushing
|
Henry Parrish Jr.
120 carries
569 yards
4.7 per rush
4 touchdowns
|
Hassan Hall
93 carries
458 yards
4.9 per rush
0 touchdowns
|
Receiving
|
Will Mallory
28 receptions
371 yards
13.3 per reception
1 touchdown
|
Nate McCollum
46 receptions
489 yards
10.6 per reception
2 touchdowns
|
Tackles
|
Corey Flagg Jr.
51 total tackles
31 solo 20 assisted
9.5 tackles for loss
2.5 sacks
|
Ayinde Eley
86 total tackles
41 solo 45 assisted
9.5 tackles for loss
3.5 sacks