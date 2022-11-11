News More News
By The Numbers: Side-By-Side Comparison - Miami Vs. Georgia Tech

Marcus Benjamin • CanesCounty
Marcus Benjamin is a South Florida native with over ten years of experience working in sports journalism.

DATE: Saturday, November 12, 2022

WHERE: Bobby Dodd Stadium (55,000); Atlanta, GA

TIME/TV: 3:30 PM EST/Bally Sports South/ESPN 3

LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM

GEORGIA TECH: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

The series is tied at 13 (Miami has won four out of the last six matchups and last won in Atlanta in 2016 - 35-21. Miami won last year's matchup 33-30 at Hard Rock Stadium).

Line: Georgia Tech -1.5

Over/Under: 44

Miami Vs. Georgia Tech Comparison
Miami Georgia Tech

Head Coach

Mario Cristobal

66-65 Overall

4-5 At Miami

Brent Key

3-2 Overall

3-2 At Georgia Tech

2022 Record

4-5 (2-3 ACC)

4-5 (3-3 ACC)

Rankings

AP - NR

Coaches - NR

CFP - NR

AP - NR

Coaches - NR

CFP - NR

Strength Of Schedule

72nd

86th
Strength of Schedule Rankings By Power Rankings Guru November 6, 2022
Miami Offense Vs. Georgia Tech Defense
Miami Georgia Tech

Points Per Game

24.7

28

Rushing Yards Per Game

131.6

180.7

Passing Yards Per Game

268.1

229.8

Total Yards Per Game

399.7

324.6
Miami Defense Vs. Georgia Tech Offense
Miami Georgia Tech

Points Per Game

25

17.4

Rushing Yards Per Game

126.3

139

Passing Yards Per Game

229.8

185.6

Total Yards Per Game

355.3

399.7
Individual Leaders
Miami Georgia Tech

Passing

Tyler Van Dyke

1761 total yards

156-245-4

10 touchdowns

Jeff Sims

1115 total yards

110-188-3

5 touchdowns

Rushing

Henry Parrish Jr.

120 carries

569 yards

4.7 per rush

4 touchdowns

Hassan Hall

93 carries

458 yards

4.9 per rush

0 touchdowns

Receiving

Will Mallory

28 receptions

371 yards

13.3 per reception

1 touchdown

Nate McCollum

46 receptions

489 yards

10.6 per reception

2 touchdowns

Tackles

Corey Flagg Jr.

51 total tackles

31 solo 20 assisted

9.5 tackles for loss

2.5 sacks

Ayinde Eley

86 total tackles

41 solo 45 assisted

9.5 tackles for loss

3.5 sacks
